Murray State falls at home to Wright State 77-62

The Murray State men's basketball team lost to Wright State at home Thursday night 77-62.

The Racers led the game at halftime 36-30 but couldn't hang on for the victory against talented Wright State.

With the win the Raiders improve to 9-4 while Murray State falls to 5-8.

