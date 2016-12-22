SIU men's basketball team defeats UT Martin at home 78-70 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU men's basketball team defeats UT Martin at home 78-70

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois men's basketball team defeated UT Martin 78-70 Thursday night in Carbondale.

The game was tied 26-26 at halftime but SIU really turned it on down the stretch for the win.

Armon Fletcher scored 22 for the Salukis who improved to 7-6 on the season. UT Martin dropped to 10-5.

