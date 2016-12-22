Missouri man baptized in his last days and video goes viral

The last moments before a family member passes away can be tough for everyone around them. One Missouri man was baptized in the St. Francis Medical Center pool and the video went viral.

The pastor didn't even know Joe Robb.

Robb has liver cancer and it has been spreading to other parts of his body including brain and lungs.

His cousin says he tried chemo, but nothing has worked for him. That's when Robb told a friend he wanted to be baptized. That's when they reached out to the Cape Church of Christ.

"I went up to the hospital the next day and learned just kinda Joe's situation sat and talked with him," said Jordan Bishop, the pulpit minister of Cape Church of Christ. "From there we decided that he wanted to be baptized."

Within two hours of that, Robb was being baptized in the pool.

"Well it's just inspiring to see this young man, help this very ill man, and baptize him into Christ," said Carol Stull, Robb's cousin.

The video was then shared on Facebook. The video grew in popularity and is continuing to be shared. The video will live as a living memory for the family of Joe Robb.

