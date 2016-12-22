How to mitigate aches and pains related to winter weather

The Calloway County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Murray man on drug possession charges.
A 70 year old female is reported to have received lacerations and bruises after what DuQuoin Police said was a home invasion.
March Madness continues but the Jayhawks do not. Final score: 74 to 60, Oregon.
Authorities say a police officer rescued a woman by swimming out to her car submerged in a retention pond at a suburban Chicago community college.
Officers have cleared the roadway on US 60/62 after a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people on US 60/62, one mile west of the Mississippi River Bridge in Mississippi County.
Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.
One person was killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.
Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
