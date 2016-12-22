KSP arrest Wickliffe, KY man in Mayfield after allegedly shoplifting, running from police

Kentucky State Police arrested a Wickliffe, Ky. man after he allegedly shoplifted and ran from police.

On December 21, KSP Post 1 received a call of a shoplifter at the Walmart located on Paris Road in Mayfield, Ky.

Prior to the arrival of responding units, an off-duty officer from the Mayfield Police Department identified himself as a police officer and tried to detain the shoplifter.

After being confronted by Officer David Townsend, the shoplifter then ran from the Walmart and led Officer David Townsend on a pursuit.

The suspect ran from Wal-Mart, crossing Paris Road, and entered Advanced Auto Parts. Officer David Townsend again tried to detain the suspect inside Advanced Auto Parts and was assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect was able to exit the Advanced Auto Parts store and the pursuit continued.

As the suspect ran from Advanced Auto Parts, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jody Cash arrived on scene and joined the foot pursuit.

Units were able to apprehend the suspect in the shopping plaza behind Snappy Tomato Pizzeria.

Blake Reamer, 23, of Wickliffe was arrested and charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking under $500, assault on a police officer, fleeing or evading police on foot, and tampering with physical evidence. Additional charges are pending.

Reamer was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

KSP was assisted on scene by Mayfield Police Department and Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

