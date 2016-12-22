Princeton, KY officials searching for suspect in robbery of CVS

Police in Princeton, Kentucky are investigating a robbery at CVS Pharmacy on West Main Street.

At approximately 11:53 a.m. on Thursday, a white man wearing a mask, dark hoodie, and blue jeans entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics and money.

The man said that he had a gun but no gun was seen.

He then ran from the store with an undetermined amount of prescription drugs. He was seen getting into a black car to flee the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident call (270)365-4657 or (270) 365-2041.

