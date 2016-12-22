SEMO Basketball loses to Chicago State

Sunday, March 26 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-03-26 04:18:42 GMT
Sunday, March 26 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-03-26 04:18:42 GMT
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in...
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in nearly 80 years.