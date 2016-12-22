SEMO Basketball loses to Chicago State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Basketball loses to Chicago State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team lost to Chicago State 74-65 Thursday in the Las Vegas Classic.

With the loss the Redhawks fell to 4-9 while Chicago State improved to 4-9.

SEMO concludes play in the Las Vegas Classic Friday  against either Troy or Cornell.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Oregon beats Kansas 74-60 to punch Final Four ticket

    Oregon beats Kansas 74-60 to punch Final Four ticket

    Sunday, March 26 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-03-26 04:18:42 GMT
    Sunday, March 26 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-03-26 04:18:42 GMT

    Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in...

    Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in nearly 80 years.

  • Kansas suffers big loss to Oregon

    Kansas suffers big loss to Oregon

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:59:51 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    March Madness continues but the Jayhawks do not. Final score: 74 to 60, Oregon. 

    March Madness continues but the Jayhawks do not. Final score: 74 to 60, Oregon. 

  • Gonzaga beats Xavier 83-59 to reach first Final Four

    Gonzaga beats Xavier 83-59 to reach first Final Four

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:50:33 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:50:33 GMT

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly