Graves Co., KY man arrested for allegedly driving under influence with kids in car

A Graves Co., Kentucky man is behind bars after a traffic stop showed that he was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, while his children were in the car.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that on December 21, at approximately 10 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Kenneth Ballew, 32, of Mayfield, on Rogers Loop for failure to wear a seat belt.

During the traffic stop, police gained consent to search the vehicle, in which they found containers of what appeared to be cocaine.

Deputies also found that Ballew was under the influence of drugs, with his two children - ages 2 months and 2 years - inside the vehicle.

Ballew was arrested and lodged in the Graves County Jail. Family took custody of the children which were unharmed.

Ballew was charged with failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), DUI, and two counts of wanton endangerment.

