3 people arrested, facing burglary charges after being found in Graves Co., KY home

Three people were arrested Thursday after being found by police in a house that was owned by a man that's currently behind bars.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that on December 22, at around 11:51 a.m., deputies responded to 258 St RT 1241, just north of Mayfield.

Deputies saw an open front door of the home and knew that the owner of the house was incarcerated in the Graves County Jail as a result of an arrest regarding a meth lab last week.

When deputies cleared the house they found two men, identified as Paul Hamilton, 40, of Wingo, and Ryan Sowers, 26, of Mayfield, in a bedroom.

After a thorough search of the home, Mollie Trent, 18, of Pilot Oak, was found hiding in a kitchen closet under a large amount of trash.

The three people were charged with burglary and lodged in the Graves County Jail.

