Winter water levels at Lake Barley in KY lead to discovery of millstone

With lake levels for Lake Barkley at their winter pool, artifacts and features of a by-gone era will sometimes be visible.

Recently, a concerned member of the public reported to Land Between the Lakes Area Supervisor, Tina Tilley, that he had seen a millstone along the lake shore near Empire Farm.

The Heritage department sent a crew to investigate and found it easily with detailed directions provided by the concerned citizen. What they found was a millstone, about 3 feet in diameter and about 6-8 inches thick located along the edge of the bank where it settled after years of erosion from the lake.

Just a few feet away sits the location of the former headquarters building for the Kentucky Woodlands Wildlife Refuge. Metal artifacts, including several horseshoes and an ax head, were also found in the immediate vicinity.

How the millstone arrived in its final location is unclear. It may have been moved here from a local gristmill near the Woodlands Wildlife Refuge. It may have been part of a mill that was in the vicinity during the era of the Hillman Company’s ownership of the Central and Empire Furnaces.

What remains of at least two structures can be seen as foundation outlines in the vicinity of the millstone’s recent resting place. One of these has slag from the iron furnaces embedded within the concrete that makes up the foundation.

The interpretation and display of the millstone at one of our facilities is in the works. The Heritage department at the Land Between the Lakes would certainly appreciate any information that can shed additional light on this or any of the wonderful cultural features in the area.

If you know of a former gristmill near Empire Farm or of the quarry in Marshall County, please contact Acting Heritage Program Manager, Christopher Thornock, at 270-924-2072 or email him at cthornock@fs.fed.us.

