U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to accept Christmas trees for habitat construction

If you have a real Christmas tree, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is offering a memorable way to get rid of it after the holiday.

Corp of Engineers officials will be accepting Christmas trees from Dec. 26 to January 15.

Participants can drop off their trees at at the Redman Creek boat ramp.

Once the trees are all collected, they will become property of the Corps for use in establishing small game habitat.

If you want more information or have questions about the Christmas tree habitat program, you're asked to contact Natural Resources Specialist John Daves at the Wappapello Lake Project Office at (573) 222-8562.

