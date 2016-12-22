Tax scams reign supreme as top 2016 scam

Whether you like it or not, tax season is right around the corner.

Even worse news: scammers find it easier to use that time to take your hard earned money.

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax scams are the top scam.

The BBB took a closer look at 30,000 scam reports. A total of 7,530 of the reports were made regarding tax scams.

Debt collections and sweepstakes were the next top scams.

The good news is that not everyone lost money, since many people recognized that it was a load of fraud.

The BBB says consumers should be on the lookout for three specific tax scams.

IRS-Impersonation Phone Scam: An aggressive and sophisticated phone scam. Callers claim to be employees of the IRS, but are not. These con artists can sound convincing when they call. They use fake names and bogus IRS identification badge numbers. They may know a lot about their targets, and they usually alter the caller ID to make it look like the IRS is calling. Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license. In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting. Victims may also be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information.

Email Phishing Scam: The emails appear to be from the IRS and include a link to a bogus web site intended to mirror the official IRS web site. These emails contain the direction “you are to update your IRS e-file immediately.” The emails mention USA.gov and IRSgov (without a dot between "IRS" and "gov"), though notably, not IRS.gov (with a dot). Don’t get scammed. These emails are not from the IRS.

Identity Theft Scam: The IRS has issued several consumer warnings about the fraudulent use of the IRS name or logo by scammers trying to gain access to consumers’ financial information in order to steal their identity and assets. Scammers will use the regular mail, telephone, fax or email to set up their victims.

