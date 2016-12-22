Late night fire claims Dunklin Co. family's home

A house fire woke up a family in Dunklin County late Wednesday evening.

According to the Malden Fire Chief Charlie Cooper, crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Highway 25 south, about one mile south of city limits.

When firefighters got there, the fire was fully involved.

Cooper said all they could do was keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

The house is a complete loss.

No one was hurt, but Cooper says the family was at home and in bed with the fire started.

Cooper says someone heard something in the attic. When they got up, they saw smoke and fire, but were able to get out safely.

The family told firefighters they have had electrical problems in the pas.

Cooper says it took about three hours to get the fire under control.

They had to call in crews from Campbell for mutual aid.

Firefighters didn't clear the scene until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

