Late night fire claims Dunklin Co. family's home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Late night fire claims Dunklin Co. family's home

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Malden Fire Department) (Source: Malden Fire Department)
(Source: Malden Fire Department) (Source: Malden Fire Department)
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A house fire woke up a family in Dunklin County late Wednesday evening.

According to the Malden Fire Chief Charlie Cooper, crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Highway 25 south, about one mile south of city limits.

When firefighters got there, the fire was fully involved.

Cooper said all they could do was keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

The house is a complete loss.

No one was hurt, but Cooper says the family was at home and in bed with the fire started.

Cooper says someone heard something in the attic. When they got up, they saw smoke and fire, but were able to get out safely.

The family told firefighters they have had electrical problems in the pas.

Cooper says it took about three hours to get the fire under control.

They had to call in crews from Campbell for mutual aid.

Firefighters didn't clear the scene until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Saturday, March 25 2017 3:23 AM EDT2017-03-25 07:23:01 GMT

    Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

    Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

  • UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    Friday, March 24 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-03-24 17:06:26 GMT
    So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

  • VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT
    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    •   
Powered by Frankly