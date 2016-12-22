Police: 4 men break into Cape Girardeau home, injure victims, ge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: 4 men break into Cape Girardeau home, injure victims, get away with money

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

An armed robbery is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.

According to police, it happened around 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Bellevue.

Victims told police four male men, armed with guns, forced their way into the home and demanded money.

Police say two of the victims suffered injuries when the suspect or suspects hit them on the head with their weapon.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both are expected to be okay.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no one is in custody.

