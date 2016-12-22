Mom, little girl experiences magical moment with mall Santa

Young mathematicians are invited to SIU Arena on Tuesday, March 28 for the annual Math Field Day competition. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and will run until noon.
With National Doctor’s Day around the corner, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017's Best & Worst States for Doctors.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Palma, KY. On Saturday, March 25 around 3:00 a.m.
A new exhibit on a baseball Civil War is now at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Springfield.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
The driver in a fatal accident has been located after leaving the scene of the crash that left three children dead.
The FAA and NTSB have arrived at the site of the fatal plane crash in Blount County.
A man in Tucson learned a valuable lesson about climbing spiked fences while wearing baggy pants, according to a Facebook post.
