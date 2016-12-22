The Tragic Story of Vincent Van Gogh

Christmas is a joyous time of the year as Christians celebrate the birth of Christ. It also features happy-go-lucky stories with Santa, Rudolph and Frosty.

About the only dark story surrounding Christmas comes from Charles Dickens as he introduced us to the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

But an even darker tale played out on this date 124 years ago.

It was on December 23, 1888 that date Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh cut off his left ear with a razor. He is said to have wrapped it up and sent it to a prostitute.

Van Gogh had long suffered from psychotic episodes and depression. Although very talented, he often neglected his health by not eating properly and drinking heavily. He spent time in mental hospitals, which at the time were not the best places to be.

In 1890, after leaving one of those hospitals and still suffering from depression, Van Gogh shot himself with a pistol. He died two days later.

