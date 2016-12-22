December 23 celebrity birthdays

He's a rocker who was born in Evanston, Illinois and went on to become the lead singer for Pearl Jam. He'll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this April with the other members of the band. Rolling Stone Magazine ranks him as the seventh best lead singer of all time. Eddie Vedder is 52 today.

He's a Hall of Fame running back, safety and kicker for the Green Bay Packers. He's considered one of the NFL's all time greats. Paul Hornung is 81 today.

She's an actress who won a Daytime Emmy award for her role as Erica Kane on the NBC soap opera All My Children. While that soap was still on the air, TV Guide called her "Daytime's Leading Lady". Susan Lucci is 70 today.

He's an actor who starred in the Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now. His other movies include: The Conversation, The Missouri Breaks and The Rose. He also had the role of Blue Duck on the TV mini-series Lonesome Dove. Frederic Forrest is 80 today.

