5 things you need to know 12/22

You can expect a quiet and cool Thursday. Brian Alworth says waking up temperatures will be right around 30. You might not need to use the ice scrapper this morning, but you will certainly need to bundle up. By the afternoon it will warm up to the low to mid 40s. FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a wet weekend. There is little chance of a white Christmas, but you will more than likely see rain.

Racist tirade: A woman angrily berated another woman at a register inside a JCPenny at a mall in Louisville and it was all caught on camera. Now, the mall says it is working to identify the woman and permanently ban her from shopping there.

Under investigation: Authorities across Europe are scrambling to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. German authorities issued a wanted notice for Anis Amri and offered a reward of up to $104,000 for information leading to the 24-year-old's arrest.

Repeal fails: The highly controversial "Bathroom Bill" in North Carolina will remain in place after an attempt to repeal it failed. The law bans people from using public restrooms that don't correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

Festival coming: The City of Carbondale has agreed to enter into a $50,000 municipal sponsorship with Danny Zelisko Presents, LLC for a two-day festival during the Solar Eclipse. The event will be held on Washington Street.

