5 things you need to know 12/22

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

You can expect a quiet and cool Thursday. Brian Alworth says waking up temperatures will be right around 30. You might not need to use the ice scrapper this morning, but you will certainly need to bundle up. By the afternoon it will warm up to the low to mid 40s. FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a wet weekend. There is little chance of a white Christmas, but you will more than likely see rain.

Making Headlines:

Racist tirade: A woman angrily berated another woman at a register inside a JCPenny at a mall in Louisville and it was all caught on camera. Now, the mall says it is working to identify the woman and permanently ban her from shopping there.

Under investigation: Authorities across Europe are scrambling to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. German authorities issued a wanted notice for Anis Amri and offered a reward of up to $104,000 for information leading to the 24-year-old's arrest.

Repeal fails: The highly controversial "Bathroom Bill" in North Carolina will remain in place after an attempt to repeal it failed. The law bans people from using public restrooms that don't correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

Festival coming: The City of Carbondale has agreed to enter into a $50,000 municipal sponsorship with Danny Zelisko Presents, LLC for a two-day festival during the Solar Eclipse. The event will be held on Washington Street.

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

  • UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

  • VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

