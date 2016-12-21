Single-car rollover crash in Graves Co., KY leads to 3 drug arrests

Three people were arrested by Graves County officials on Wednesday night after a crash investigation turned into a drug investigation.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said deputies responded to the area of Baltimore Church Road and State Route 339 South for a single vehicle rollover crash with 3 people inside.

When officials got there, all 3 people were out of the car. Deputies learned that one of the subjects from inside the vehicle had walked about 30 yards away, to a tree line, then walked back.

A deputy arrived with his K9 partner, Sakal. The deputy spoke with a 15-year-old female as to why she had went over to the tree line, and she admitted to placing a small baggy of marijuana in the woods. Sakal found the plastic baggy.

Deputies then found another quantity of marijuana inside a backpack, carried by the passenger, Caleb Armistead, 19.

The 15-year-old, Armistead, and Nicholas Hayden, 18, were all checked out by Mayfield EMS. Armistead and Hayden were placed under arrest.

The female juvenile was detained and taken to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, where she was cited and released to her mother.

Hayden was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2 counts of wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, and operating a motor vehicle without an OL.

Armistead was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, and tampering with physical evidence.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Graves County Sheriffs deputies were assisted by Mayfield EMS and Wingo Volunteer Fire Department.

