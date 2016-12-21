Heartland basketball scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

NCAA Basketball

Missouri-66
Illinois-75

(6) Kentucky-70
(10) Louisville-73

H.S. Basketball 

(Girls)

Kelso Supply Holiday Classic

Title Game 

Jackson-54
Saxony Lutheran-34

Third Place Game

Sikeston-60
Notre Dame-56

5th Place Game

Cape Central-65
Woodland-25

Meadow Hts.-32
St. Paul-40

Powered by Frankly