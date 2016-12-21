Heartland basketball scores

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.

Gonzaga beats Xavier 83-59 to reach first Final Four

De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points as the Kentucky Wildcats beat UCLA 86-75 in a showdown between two of college basketball's goliaths for a spot in the South Regional final.