Jackson girls basketball team defeats Saxony Lutheran 54-34 to win tournament

The Jackson girls basketball team defeated Saxony Lutheran 54-34 Wednesday night at the Show Me Center in the title game of the Kelso Supply Holiday Classic.

Jackson entered the tournament as the number one seed. Saxony Lutheran came in as the three seed.

Also in the third place game Sikeston defeated Notre Dame 60-56.

