Illinois defeats Missouri 75-66 in Braggin' Rights game

Saturday, March 25 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:50:33 GMT
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.
Saturday, March 25 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:28:27 GMT
De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points as the Kentucky Wildcats beat UCLA 86-75 in a showdown between two of college basketball's goliaths for a spot in the South Regional final.
Saturday, March 25 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-03-25 07:08:13 GMT
Remember when any ol' team could come from nowhere and make the Final Four.
Saturday, March 25 2017 2:58 AM EDT2017-03-25 06:58:13 GMT
The Southeastern Conference, the league best known for winning national titles in football, has the most teams still alive and playing for a trip to the Final Four.
Friday, March 24 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-03-25 02:18:13 GMT
The Lakers have honored Shaquille O'Neal with a bronze statue of the Hall of Fame center who helped them to three consecutive NBA titles in better days.
