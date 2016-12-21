Illinois defeats Missouri 75-66 in Braggin' Rights game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois defeats Missouri 75-66 in Braggin' Rights game

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS (KFVS) -

The Illinois Fighting Illini took braggin' rights against Missouri in the annual rivalry game in St Louis on Wednesday, winning 75-66.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly