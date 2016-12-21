Blood donations needed during winter months

The Christmas season is the time of giving - especially the gift of life.

Right now, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets during the season.

Red Cross officials say the holiday parties, travel and general busy nature of the season causes few donors and a decline in blood and platelet donation.

That’s why Red Cross Blood Services is offering a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, from December 22, 2016 through January 8, 2017. The shirts will be available while supplies last.

“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”

The Red Cross has several tools to make giving blood easier.

You can make an appointment by downloading the American Red Cross Donor app, visiting the Red Cross website, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Donors need to bring a blood donor card, or driver’s license and two other forms of identification.

Donors need to be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.