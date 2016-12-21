Blood donations needed during winter months

Authorities say a police officer rescued a woman by swimming out to her car submerged in a retention pond at a suburban Chicago community college.
Authorities say a police officer rescued a woman by swimming out to her car submerged in a retention pond at a suburban Chicago community college.
A 70 year old female is reported to have received lacerations and bruises after what DuQuoin Police said was a home invasion.
A 70 year old female is reported to have received lacerations and bruises after what DuQuoin Police said was a home invasion.
Officers have cleared the roadway on US 60/62 after a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people on US 60/62, one mile west of the Mississippi River Bridge in Mississippi County.
Officers have cleared the roadway on US 60/62 after a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people on US 60/62, one mile west of the Mississippi River Bridge in Mississippi County.
The Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff recently honored the Youth of the Year. Victoria Blackman was selected among 80 outstanding youth for the prestigious honor.
The Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff recently honored the Youth of the Year. Victoria Blackman was selected among 80 outstanding youth for the prestigious honor.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.
Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.
Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.
Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.