Mt. Vernon, IL police arrest two men after brief chase following traffic stop

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Kyler Smith (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department)
Chalar Taylor (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Two men are behind bars after running from police in Mt. Vernon, Illinois during a traffic stop.

On December 20, at around 10 p.m., an officer with the Mt. Vernon Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at 21st and Conger in Mt Vernon.

There were three occupants in the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle was found to have a suspended Illinois driver's license.

As the driver was being taken into custody the two passengers began to run from the vehicle. One of the passengers, Chalar Taylor, 23, struck an officer as he fled.

Officers chased after Taylor and the second person, Kyler Smith, 23. Both were taken into custody by officers after brief pursuits and both were found to have been in possession of handguns stolen in previous Mt. Vernon burglaries.

Smith was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

Taylor was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and felony resisting arrest.

Both have been incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond to be set.

