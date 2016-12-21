WATCH: About 100K ducks, geese at Ten Mile Pond

(Source: Still image from Facebook video/MO Dept. of Conservation)

The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a video on Facebook on Wednesday, December 21 of hundreds of thousands of ducks and geese on Ten Mile Pond.

Wildlife Management Biologist and area manager Josh Hager took the video and counted about 100,000 ducks in the area during his weekly count.

