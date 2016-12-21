96-year-old WWII vet reacts to Taylor Swift's surprise visit

Cyrus Porter, a WWII veteran from New Madrid, Missouri, got the surprise of a lifetime on Monday, December 26.

Porter loves music but his favorite artist might just surprise you.

Taylor Swift.

Swift found out about Porter so decided to pay him a visit.

She showed up at Porter's house on Monday to meet and celebrate with him and his family.

"Couldn't have been any better," Porter said. "You call it a Christmas treat I guess."

"I really don't think there are words to describe what happened yesterday," Sarah Ezell, Porter's granddaughter, said.

She was trying to get everybody with pictures you see," Porter said.

She took photos with everyone there including the youngest in attendance, Porter's baby great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Jane.

"Yea she did, she held her, and we went to take her back and she was fine with holding her," Ezell said. "She wanted to hold her for a minute so we got a great picture with Taylor and Elizabeth Jane."

Swift even picked up a guitar and played her hit song "Shake it off" just for Porter.

"She got her guitar, and played her music, and you saw her play that," he said. "She got with it."

This personal performance is just what this family needed.

"We recently, unfortunately," Lynette Fowler said while holding back tears. "I had a sister pass away."

The family referred to her as Aunt Kay. She passed away after a fight with cancer in November. What was one of the sadder Christmas' that the Porter family had experience dramatically changed.

"It just brought a bigger smile in a time when we kind of needed it," Patty Frye said. "Taylor doesn't know what she really did do, she brought a smile."

"It's just amazing to know that she did this for my grandpa and the family," Ezell said.

"We're still just on cloud nine right now," Allison Fowler, one of Cyrus's granddaughters, said.

Porter said he feels like he is known mostly for two things.

"I guess Taylor [Swift] and [being] a WWII veteran," Porter said. "I know they don't go together."

Porter said he has been to multiple concerts to see the pop star, driving to both Memphis and St. Louis to see her in concert.

For him, the most memorable moment from the concert was when he saw the wristbands that were given out all light up at once.

"Look what she does, she puts on a show no one else puts on," he said. "I just liked the way the way she did stuff."

He went to both concerts with one of his daughters and two of his grandchildren. Porter and his wife have more than 50 grandchildren and great-grand-children. They took him to both of the concerts because they knew he loved the music.

"He was excited," said Lynette Fowler, Porter's daughter. "He was like dancing to the beat, what he thought was the beat of the music, and having a great time with it."

“Yeah, I just enjoy it, I’m getting old," said Porter. "I’m just enjoying everything.”

This time the concert came to his home.

When asked if there's anything else besides Taylor Swift that he's really into, Porter said nothing comes close.

Porter was diagnosed with cancer this year and he has a goal of seeing Taylor Swift again in concert during her next tour, something he feels he has a high chance of achieving.

