2 people injured in head-on two-car crash in Williamson Co., IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a two-car crash in Williamson County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, Ryan E. Davis, 28, of Wood River, Ill., was traveling north on IL Rt. 148 across the Crab Orchard Lake bridge around 12:14 p.m. At the same time, Janice R. Ellet, 64, of Carterville, Ill., was traveling south on the same road near the same location.

Police say Davis fell asleep at the wheel and veered into the southbound lane of traffic, directly into the path of Ellet.

Ellet struck Davis' vehicle head on, causing major damage to both vehicles. Both came to a rest in the road. 

Both drivers received minor injuries. Davis was taken to Heartland Regional Hospital in Marion, Ill., and Ellet was taken to Herrin Hospital in Herrin, Ill.

IL 148 was closed at that location for about an hour and 15 minutes. 

Davis was cited for improper lane usage, driving in the wrong lane, and no insurance.

