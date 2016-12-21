Two-day festival during solar eclipse in Carbondale, IL

The City of Carbondale will have a two-day festival during the solar eclipse in August.

According to the city, they agreed to enter into a $50,000 municipal sponsorship with Danny Zelisko Presents, LLC.

The event will be held on Washington Street, between Walnut and Main.

The City is expected to invest capital to bring nationally recognized musicians and artists to southern Illinois.

City leaders say they hope the festival will bring excitement to the community and put Carbondale back on the map for entertainment.

