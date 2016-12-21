65th Anniversary Memorial Service for The Orient #2 mine explosion held in West Frankfort

The 65th Anniversary Memorial Service for The Orient #2 mine explosion was held in West Frankfort, Illinois on Wednesday, December 21.

The service was at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 N. Sunny Slope.

It featured several special speakers who gave their thoughts on remembering the disaster in which 119 lost their lives on Dec. 21, 1951 in one of the deadliest mine explosions to ever occur in the United States.

Each miner who lost their life was memorialized in a special candle lighting service as their name was read and their picture was shown on a large screen. A moment of silence was observed at the exact time of the explosion.

The Orient #2 mine was the largest shaft mine in the country at the time.

