65th Anniversary Memorial Service for The Orient #2 mine explosi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

65th Anniversary Memorial Service for The Orient #2 mine explosion held in West Frankfort

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

The 65th Anniversary Memorial Service for The Orient #2 mine explosion was held in West Frankfort, Illinois on Wednesday, December 21.

The service was at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 N. Sunny Slope.

It featured several special speakers who gave their thoughts on remembering the disaster in which 119 lost their lives on Dec. 21, 1951 in one of the deadliest mine explosions to ever occur in the United States.

Each miner who lost their life was memorialized in a special candle lighting service as their name was read and their picture was shown on a large screen. A moment of silence was observed at the exact time of the explosion.

The Orient #2 mine was the largest shaft mine in the country at the time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Saturday, March 25 2017 3:23 AM EDT2017-03-25 07:23:01 GMT

    Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

    Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

  • UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    Friday, March 24 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-03-24 17:06:26 GMT
    So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

  • VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT
    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    •   
Powered by Frankly