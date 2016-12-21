It's the most wonderful time of the year to drive safe in Illino - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It's the most wonderful time of the year to drive safe in Illinois

Written by Mike Payne, Director
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

With the holidays upon us, Lieutenant Michael Alvey, District 22/13, Interim Commander and the Illinois State Police encourages safe driving habits.

Family and friends will be coming together for the final major celebrations of the year but some will make life-threatening decisions to get behind the wheel.

Traffic accidents are largely preventable and in the U.S. they are the leading cause of death for people aged 1 to 54.

Please make sure you use a designated driver if you plan on attending a holiday celebration where alcohol is involved or make arrangements to ensure an intoxicated person does not try to drive.

Everyone in the vehicle should be buckled up before you begin your trip.

It is estimated that when seat belts are properly worn, the risk of fatal injuries is cut in half.

Also, eliminate distractions and try not to take your eyes off the road for any reason.

Always watch your speed.

You will have less time to react to avoid a crash the faster you are driving.

“While traveling this holiday season be alert and drive with care while on the roadways,” Lt. Alvey said.  “Obey the speed limit, use hands-free electronic devices, don’t drink and drive, and please slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the roadway.”

The Illinois State Police would like for everyone to drive responsibly and be accountable for your actions behind the wheel.  

