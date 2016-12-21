Benton, MO man facing charges after setting car on fire, putting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton, MO man facing charges after setting car on fire, putting officers in danger

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Benton, Missouri man is accused of setting a car on fire and trying to burn down a fireworks stand, putting people and officers in danger.

Jerod A. Dockins is facing charges of making a terrorist threat with criminal negligence putting 10 or more citizens in danger, assault first degree on a law enforcement officer, careless imprudent driving and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Dockins knowingly set a 2014 Jeep Cherokee on fire, putting 10 or more citizens in danger in the Boomland parking lot that was saturated with gasoline inside.

The building was evacuated.

Documents state Dockins also knowingly attempted to cause serious physical injury to law enforcement officers.

On Wednesday, December 14 at around 9 p.m., a deputy reports seeing a 2014 Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign on northbound I-55 and State Highway 77 in Benton, Mo.

According to the deputy, he knew Dockins was driving the Jeep.

The deputy tried to pull Dockins over, but Dockins allegedly failed to yield going north on State Highway 77 where he entered the parking lot of Boomland. He then stopped.

While trying to talk to Dockins, the deputy said Dockins told him, "you come any closer, I'll blow this [expletive] place up. My car is loaded with gas."

At around 9:23 p.m., Boomland was evacuated due to the threat of Dockins igniting himself and his vehicle on fire.

According to court documents, by around 9:31 p.m., Dockins started a fire in the passenger area of the Jeep near the fuel island at Boomland.

A deputy said he, another deputy and Sheriff Rick Walter were about 10 feet from the Jeep when Dockins ignited the interior of the Jeep, putting all three in immediate danger.

One of the deputies reportedly received serious physical injury and was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after removing Dockins from the Jeep.

Dockins reportedly had numerous burns and had to be taken to an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Saturday, March 25 2017 3:23 AM EDT2017-03-25 07:23:01 GMT

    Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

    Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

  • UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    Friday, March 24 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-03-24 17:06:26 GMT
    So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

  • VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT
    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    •   
Powered by Frankly