Benton, MO man facing charges after setting car on fire, putting officers in danger

A Benton, Missouri man is accused of setting a car on fire and trying to burn down a fireworks stand, putting people and officers in danger.

Jerod A. Dockins is facing charges of making a terrorist threat with criminal negligence putting 10 or more citizens in danger, assault first degree on a law enforcement officer, careless imprudent driving and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Dockins knowingly set a 2014 Jeep Cherokee on fire, putting 10 or more citizens in danger in the Boomland parking lot that was saturated with gasoline inside.

The building was evacuated.

Documents state Dockins also knowingly attempted to cause serious physical injury to law enforcement officers.

On Wednesday, December 14 at around 9 p.m., a deputy reports seeing a 2014 Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign on northbound I-55 and State Highway 77 in Benton, Mo.

According to the deputy, he knew Dockins was driving the Jeep.

The deputy tried to pull Dockins over, but Dockins allegedly failed to yield going north on State Highway 77 where he entered the parking lot of Boomland. He then stopped.

While trying to talk to Dockins, the deputy said Dockins told him, "you come any closer, I'll blow this [expletive] place up. My car is loaded with gas."

At around 9:23 p.m., Boomland was evacuated due to the threat of Dockins igniting himself and his vehicle on fire.

According to court documents, by around 9:31 p.m., Dockins started a fire in the passenger area of the Jeep near the fuel island at Boomland.

A deputy said he, another deputy and Sheriff Rick Walter were about 10 feet from the Jeep when Dockins ignited the interior of the Jeep, putting all three in immediate danger.

One of the deputies reportedly received serious physical injury and was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after removing Dockins from the Jeep.

Dockins reportedly had numerous burns and had to be taken to an area hospital.

