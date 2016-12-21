Perry Co., MO boy gets Christmas wish, sworn in as honorary officer and deputy

At a Perryville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Wyatt Williams got his Christmas wish a little early.

Wyatt wrote in his letter to Santa that all he wanted for Christmas was a real police uniform and to be a police officer.

Thanks to Lonnie Johnson, a Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy and founder of Heroes for Kids, Wyatt’s wish was able come true - and go one step further.

Wyatt was sworn in as an Honorary Perryville Police Officer as well as a Honorary Perry County Deputy.

"If that's what we can do, we'll do it for them," Johnson, said.

Heroes For Kids aims to pair costumed superheroes with law enforcement officers, first responders, and members of the military to help bolster community relations and raise money for different organization.



"That's something that we love to do, anything we can do to lighten that pain, lighten that sorrow."

Wyatt suffers from serve epilepsy, a condition doctors diagnosed him with at just 9 months old.

His parents, Mike and Amanda Williams, say his condition varies day to day.

"He had a spell this morning and it brought him down, it gives him depression, it affects his mobility," Mike said.

Williams says during his frequent doctor visits and stints in the hospital Wyatt turned to superheroes to give him courage.

Something Johnson and Heroes for Kids were able to make a reality for Wyatt.

"He's a hero in himself with the stuff that he deals with day in and day out," Johnson said.

For Wyatt his honorary induction is a chance to live out one of his dreams.

“They're superheroes," Wyatt said of law enforcement officers.

And for his parents it was a gift of a lifetime.

"You couldn't have for anymore, this is what he asked for his Christmas and they made it come true," Mike said.

Wyatt says he specifically wants to be a state trooper when he grows up but he’s just happy to be part of the force.

