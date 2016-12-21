WATCH: UN Secretary-General speaks at SIU

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon delivered his last public lecture at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, December 21.

Ban spoke at around 11:15 a.m. in the Student Center ballrooms. The event was free and open to the public, and doors opened at 10 a.m.

A reception followed in the International Lounge.

The secretary-general spoke about "What I Have Learned and Would Like to Pass On."

SIU officials suggested the topic after learning this will be his final public appearance.

Co-sponsors of Ban's visit are the Office of Chancellor, the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute and the United Nations Association-USA Southern Illinois Chapter. The university has twice invited Ban to speak on campus.

Ban, born in 1944 in the Republic of Korea, is the eighth secretary-general of the UN.

He took office in 2007 and was unanimously re-elected by the General Assembly in 2011.

