Southeast MO search and rescue team trains with latest technology

Multiple departments came together on Wednesday, December 21 to train on search and rescue.

For some, it marked the first time training with a new piece of high-tech equipment.

The homeland search and rescue team prepared so if the worst happens to you, they're ready.

"Especially if you're looking at an injured patient that's lost maybe someone with dementia with the cold temperatures of this evening you're fighting against the clock the whole time," Dewayne McAlister, Master Firefighter, for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said.

He said training for search and rescue missions is crucial.

Getting to victims quick can mean the difference in life and death.

"Anything you can do to find them quicker is a benefit," McAlister said.

New technology is key, tools like a drone, GPS tracking, and a command center improve communication and effectiveness.

"It saves time and it saves energy it's the most efficient way possible way we got right now," Matt Mittrucker, Master Firefighter, for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said.

"If you don't have communications you don't have anything it's total chaos," Sergeant Ryan Smith with Sikeston Department of Public Safety said.

"We can have this up and running in three minutes as opposed to waiting on a helicopter to arrive in our area," McAlister said.

Captain John Ryan said readiness is key.

"The people should always be prepared when they're walking out they should always dress in layers or carry in layers they should always have emergency blanket or space blanket that they can wear and they should always let people know where they are going."

The team is getting an additional drone that is weather resistant to help with its future search and rescue missions.

