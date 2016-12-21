December 22 celebrity birthdays

He's a Hall of Fame pitcher who won World Series titles with the Cardinals and the Phillies. The Cardinals traded him to the Philadelphia over a salary dispute of what insiders claim to have been only $5,000 dollars. Many consider him the top left-handed pitcher of all time. Steve Carlton is 72 today.

She's a singer-songwriter who broke onto the scene during the summer of 2014 with the number one hit "All About That Bass." Meghan Trainor is 23 today.

He's a critically acclaimed actor who starred as a cruel Nazi captain in Schindler's List. He also had the role of the evil Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies. He has also starred as M in the last two James Bond movies. Ralph Fiennes is 54 today.

He's a U.S. Senator from Texas who's known for his conservative views. He ran for President this past year and made a campaign appearance in Cape Girardeau. Ted Cruz is 46 today.

