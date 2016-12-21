This week in music: 1970 Tears of a Clown

How about a little time traveling? This morning we're going to take a trip back to the days of bell bottom jeans and 8 Track tape players.

Let's revisit 1970. The top grossing movie of the year was Love Story which starred Ryan O'Neal and Allie MacGraw. Also starring in the tear jerker was a very young Tommie Lee Jones.

Love Story brought in $106 million dollars during its run at theaters.

If you were ready to cruise around in a muscle car, one of the all time favorites came out this year. Among them--my favorite the 1970 Chevy Chevelle. Also hot seller that year were the Ford Mustang Boss, the Plymouth Road Runner



And if you were cruising you probably had the radio on. Here are some of the songs that were likely blaring out the loud speakers. This week in '70 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Santana at number five with Black Magic Woman. The song was written by Peter Green and originally recorded by his group Fleetwood Mac.

The Partridge Family was in the number four spot with I Think I Love You. The song came out about a month before The Partridge Family TV show first aired. The only cast members who were actually on the record were David Cassidy who supplied lead vocals and Shirley Jones with background vocals.

At number three was The 5th Dimension with One Less Bell to Answer. The song was originally written by Burt Bachrach and Hal David back in 1967. It was rediscovered and recorded by The 5th Dimension and became popular after being featured in an episode of the TV series To Catch a Thief which starred Robert Wagner.

Checking in at number two was former Beatle George Harrison with his first solo hit. My Sweet Lord featured not only Harrison on vocals and slide guitar, but many of his friends at the time. Ringo Starr was on drums. Eric Clapton and Pet Ham of Badfinger on acustic guitars. Gary Wright on electric piano and Billy Preston on piano.

And in the top spot was The Tears of a Clown by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The song was written by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Hank Cosby. The song's success led to Robinson leaving the Miracles for s solo career.

