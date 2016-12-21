String of suspicious fires in Marion, IL still under investigation

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a home on Calvert Street. (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)

The Red Cross is assisting after a string of arsons in Marion displaced several people.

The Marion Police Department says someone allegedly set two homes and a motorcycle on fire early Wednesday, Dec. 21.

According to the Red Cross, volunteers are helping four adults and two children that were impacted by the multi-unit house fire on north Garfield Street.

Volunteers are working to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food, clothing and emotional support.

We talked to people in the neighborhood on Thursday and some said the recent fires are keeping them up at night.

"I don't think it's common for this are, it's kind of a bad neighborhood, petty theft, but other than that, we have never had anything like this," said Margaret Summers.

That seemed to be the consensus from many people; this area in Marion is not bad.

One thing that did stick out was the house that caught fire about a month ago, just across the street on Calvert and Mechanic.

There was also an incident where the neighbors' tires were slashed the same night, right across the street.

The surrounding neighbors said they feel like all of the string of fires is "too close for comfort."

Investigators say a man is in custody after three separate fires in Marion.

According to Marion police, the man was detained and taken into custody for resisting/obstructing an officer and obstructing justice.

However, police did not say whether he is a suspect in the arson case.

At around 1:13 a.m. police and the Marion Fire Department responded to the 300 block of E. Calvert Street in response to a house fire.

Police said the fire was extinguished and there was damage to the interior of the home.

A custodian at the Marion Middle School lived in that home. According to the family, the school district is fundraising for him.

At around 2:46 a.m., they responded to another fire, this time a motorcycle at the 1100 block of E. Dickinson. Heat from the fire caused some damage to a nearby building.

According to police, they responded to a third fire at 3:02 a.m. in the 700 block of N. Garfield. It was a house fire. Police said the fire was extinguished and there was damage to the interior of the home.

That fire later rekindled on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m.

That fire later rekindled on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say this is an open investigation involving several departments.

According to the fire chief, all three fires are considered suspicious. He said he cannot confirm if all three are connected.

The arson cases are under investigation by the Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

