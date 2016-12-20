Welcome Colette Marie!

March Madness continues but the Jayhawks do not. Final score: 74 to 60, Oregon.
Authorities say a police officer rescued a woman by swimming out to her car submerged in a retention pond at a suburban Chicago community college.
A 70 year old female is reported to have received lacerations and bruises after what DuQuoin Police said was a home invasion.
Officers have cleared the roadway on US 60/62 after a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people on US 60/62, one mile west of the Mississippi River Bridge in Mississippi County.
The Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff recently honored the Youth of the Year. Victoria Blackman was selected among 80 outstanding youth for the prestigious honor.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
