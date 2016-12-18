SIU Women’s Club accepting scholarship applications

The SIU Women’s Club is now accepting applications for two scholarships.

The Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship and the Joyce Guyon Non-Traditional Scholarship are each worth $2,000. All female undergraduate students enrolled in a degree program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale who have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and a minimum of 24 credits earned at the university are eligible to apply. Preference is given to applicants who will have senior status at the conclusion of the spring 2017 semester.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is Feb. 1, 2017. Applicants should complete the general SIU scholarship application, which can be found by here. Then click on the “SIU Scholarship Opportunity Manager” and enter “SIU Women’s Club” in the search box to find the applications and additional details.

Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic achievement, career goals and aspirations, leadership experience, references and financial need. For the purposes of the scholarship awards, the SIU Women’s Club Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship will go to a student whose college education takes place within a few years of high school graduation. The recipient of the Joyce Guyon Non-Traditional Student Scholarship will be a woman whose college education has been interrupted in some way.

For more information, contact Laura Helsel, SIU Women’s Club scholarship director, at siuwomensclub@gmail.com or by calling (618)-559-4541.

The scholarships honor two SIUC “first ladies” who strongly supported women in academics. The SIU Women’s Club, which will celebrate its 80th birthday in 2017, is a social organization for women who have a professional or personal connection to SIU.

