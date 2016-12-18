Beaver Dam, KY man facing multiple indictments after woman's body found in lake in Ohio Co.

Kentucky State Police detectives served an indictment warrant on a Beaver Dam, Kentucky man after a woman's body was found in a lake in Ohio County, Kentucky on Sunday, December 18.

The Ohio County Grand Jury handed down the following charges on Feb. 23:

Murder 1 st degree

degree Trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Tampering with physical evidence

Abuse of a corpse (Sexual Intercourse)

Lynch was originally charged with murder and trafficking in controlled substance, first degree and first offense (methamphetamine).

According to Kentucky State Police, he was charged around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Detectives worked many hours executing search warrants and subpoenas, which they said tied Lynch to the murder of Amanda Riley.

Lynch is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to KSP, on Monday, December 19, the autopsy was finished. They identified the body as Amanda N. Riley, 30, of Livermore, Ky.

According to the medical examiner, Riley died of blunt force trauma.

Police said they were investigating this case as a homicide.

A hunter discovered the body in a lake on the Peabody WMA property in Ohio County around 8 a.m. on Sunday and called authorities.

Detectives with the KSP and the county coroner arrived on the scene to investigate and recover the body.

The autopsy was scheduled at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-5555.

