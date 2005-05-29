One Hundred Mile Yard Sale

Police kept busy this weekend making sure the heavy volume of traffic that passed along Highway 25 remained under control.

Hundreds of drivers and shoppers stopped along the "One Hundred Mile Yard Sale" that's held from Jackson to Kennett.

Some buyers call it a paradise of knick knacks saying, you can buy just about anything you want at a great price and sellers we talked to say, they're pleased with the turnout as well.