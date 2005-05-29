Soaking Up The Sun With Sheryl Crow

By: CJ Cassidy Kennett, MO -- Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer. What better way to do it than with a trip to the pool and when you get there, you find one of the biggest rock star in the world.

That's what happened on Saturday in Kennett, as hometown native Sheryl Crow came back to help dedicate a new city pool.

Crow, along with members of her family and local leaders, helped start a grassroots effort to bring back the pool after one closed in the late 80's. Local residents helped raise more than 140,000 dollars for the facility and on Saturday, they "soaked up the sun" as Sheryl Crow sang a couple of songs with the help of her dad and his band.