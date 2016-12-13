Sounds of the Season 2017

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Presents

The 22nd annual

Sounds Of The Season

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Don't miss this Heartland holiday tradition airing this season on KFVS12 and The Heartland's CW, to support local cancer patients in need through the Southeast Cancer Care Fund. You can donate by texting "sounds" to 50155 (standard text and data rates may apply). Click here for other ways to donate to this important cause.

KFVS12:

Christmas Eve at 10:35 p.m.

Christmas Day at 5:00 and 6:00 a.m.

New Year's Day at 5:00 a.m.

Heartland's CW:

Christmas Eve at 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day at 7:00 a.m.

Sounds Of The Season was recorded on-location on Sunday, December 3rd at the Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The performance is produced and directed by Jerry Ford. Emcees of the show are Breakfast Show anchors Crystal Britt and Jim Burns.

Performers for the show include:

The Jerry Ford Orchestra

Tina Trickey

Jennifer Brothers

Casey Janet Mills

Clayton Hahs

Kristen Schweain

Scott City Honor Choir

Plus many others

The Southeast Cancer Care Fund provides for the special needs of our friends who are battling cancer, right here, close to home. Transportation, lodging, nutritional supplements and anything else that our cancer patients may need are made available. You can significantly impact the future of cancer care for the people in our region. The goal of the Cancer Care Fund is to provide moments of normalcy and joy in each patient’s cancer journey. Our team of Southeast Cancer Center nurses, doctors, therapists and counselors carefully listen to the patients and caregivers to understand their special, healing needs. They consider each patient’s journey and apply your gifts to care for those individuals at a heightened level. Gifts of all amounts to the Cancer Care Fund help our staff do what they do best - personalize the patient experience.

Oncology patients and families who receive treatment at Southeast Cancer Center receive expert care with the latest technology in a healing environment. Our multidisciplinary approach to cancer care is guided by our philosophy of healing the whole person through the cancer journey. Southeast Cancer Center was built for our patients, their lives and their cancer journey.