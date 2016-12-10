SIU to host online workshops for nonprofit management training

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a series of online workshops for nonprofit organization management training beginning in February.

The sessions will be available via interactive web-based software. Students can attend the live sessions and interact with the instructor, and receive training via a podcast available 24 hours after each of the live sessions.

James M. Grant, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science and the university’s Master of Public Administration program, who has more than 40 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, will teach each of the six sessions. They begin Feb. 13 and run through Nov. 13.

Each session is $75, and the complete series is available for $405. Organizations signing up for the complete series receive a 10 percent discount. Those who complete all six sessions will receive a certificate of completion and have free access to recordings of all six sessions until the end of 2018 to train others within their respective organization.

The sessions are:

Session 1 – Feb. 13, 6 p.m. “Comfort Describes More Than Your Mama's Cooking: The Role of Strategies in Managing a Nonprofit.”

Session 2 – March 27, 6 p.m. “Let the Good Times Roll: A Look at Board Development.”

Session 3 – April 24, 6 p.m. “Never Enough: How to Deal with a Lack of Money.”

Session 4 – Sept. 18, 6 p.m. “We’re Moving on Up: Donor Development.”

Session 5 – Oct. 23, 6 p.m. “Ring the Bell: Fundraising Strategies using GIVES (Growth, Involvement, Visibility, Efficiency, Stability).”

Session 6 – Nov. 13, 6 p.m. “Where’s the Money: A Basic Approach to Grant Writing.”

For more information, contact Kathy Smith-Shaffer, conference coordinator, Continuing Education and Professional Development, at kathylsmith@siu.edu or 618/453-3430. Registration information is available at http://extendedcampus.siu.edu/continuing-ed/nonprofitseries.php.

Extended Campus, the university’s Master of Public Administration Program, and the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute are series sponsors.

