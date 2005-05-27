Garage Door Company of Sikeston

Garage Door Co. of Sikeston was founded in 1984 by Arthur and David Ziegenhorn (father and son, respectively), both life-long residents of Sikeston.

We currently employ five full-time installation/service technicians and two full-time office staff in addition to David Ziegenhorn who actively works in the business. Our installation/service technicians have been with us between four and sixteen years and most came to the company with prior experience from other door installation companies. Our office staff has also been with the company eight and three years respectively. Each and every one of our staff contributes to making this company a continually growing and expanding concern.

Store Hours:

Monday - Friday, 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Saturday, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM