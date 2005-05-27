Cycling & Fitness

At Cape Bicycle, we're your cycling and fitness center. We carry top of the line bikes and fitness equipment and we service what we sell! Visit the Cape Bicycle website .
Our fitness equipment includes True Treadmills and Bowflex fitness systems and other top of the line fitness equipment including the new adjustable dumbbell system.
We also feature many top of the line bicycles including Giant, the world's largest bike manufacture. Giant has received top reviews from leading consumer magazines and two Giant road bikes were chosen as editor's choice by Bicycling Magazine. Visit the Giant website .
Store Hours:
Monday, 9:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday - Friday, 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday, 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Location:
2410 William
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
573-335-2453
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.