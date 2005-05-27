Bob's Shoe Service - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bob's Shoe Service

Buy dad a unique gift this Father's Day at Bob's Shoe Service. Bob's shoe is your source for Red Wing boots and they carry a large supply hats, belts, belt buckles and custom gun holsters.

Store Hours:
Tuesday - Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location:
515 Broadway
Cape Giradeau, MO 63701
573-335-6362 

