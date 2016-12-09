Heartland Cooks: Zac's Holiday Seafood Rolls

Zac Caldwell of Cape Girardeau shares his recipe for Holiday Seafood Rolls.

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season leaves everyone with precious little time to get everything done.

The holidays also bring together families and of course, everyone is hungry!

Zac Caldwell of Cape Girardeau has a quick fix. With Zac’s Holiday Seafood Rolls, you can feed your family a fancy hors d’oeuvre that doesn’t take too long to make!

If you don’t like seafood, you can simply swap out the crab and shrimp with shredded chicken, or just stick with the bacon and cream cheese base.

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz.) package Cream Cheese (softened)

6 slices Bacon (cooked & crumbled)

1/3 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup finely chopped green onions or chives

1/3 cup diced cooked shrimp

1/3 cup diced crab meat

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Mayonnaise

2 – 3 (8 oz.) rolls crescent dinner rolls

Red pepper jelly (to taste)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a medium-size mixing bowl, mix together cream cheese, bacon bits, Parmesan, cheddar, chives, shrimp, crab meat, Worcestershire sauce and mayonnaise.

Roll out crescent dough triangles and cut each triangle into three to four smaller triangles.

Spoon approximately one teaspoon cream cheese mixture onto each dough triangle and roll starting with the smallest end of the triangle.

Place each roll, point sides down, on a greased baking sheet.

Bake 12 to 15 min. or until golden brown. Spread a small spoonful of pepper jelly on the top of each roll.

Serve warm.

