This week in country music: 1965 Eddie Arnold

Let's check out the country music scene from 51 years ago.

Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the country charts this week in 1965. At number five was a duo from Hardy, Arkansas. The Wilburn Brothers had a string of hits in the 1950's and 1960's and It's Another World was one of their biggest.

There weren't too many women on country radio during the mid-60's, but Connie Smith was one of them and she was at number 4 this week. The recording session for If I Talk to Him featured an up and coming country star named Jerry Reed.

While mainstream radio was dominated by The Beatles at the time, country radio was dominated by the Bakersfield sound of Buck Owens. This week in '65, he and his band the Buckaroos had the number three hit, Buckaroo. It would go on to become his fourth number one hit and to this date is the last instrumental to top the country charts.

Country songs often have some strange titles, but none as strange as the song at number two. Little Jimmy Dickens would take May the Bird of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose all the way to number one. Dickens had a Hall of Fame career, but believe it or not, this novelty song was his only chart topping hit.

And in the top spot was a song which featured what was described as the Nashville Sound, a mixture of country and pop music. Make the World Go Away is one of Eddy Arnold's signature hits and is considered a country standard. It was even a hit on the pop charts where it peaked at number six. Over the years it's been recorded by many artists including Elvis Presley, Donnie and Marie, Mickey Gilley and Carrie Underwood.

