This week in country music: 1965 Eddie Arnold

Officials are alerting residents because some of the disinfectant mixed with the drinking water in storage tanks before it was pumped into the distribution system.?
Officials are alerting residents because some of the disinfectant mixed with the drinking water in storage tanks before it was pumped into the distribution system.?
June might be the best month to go fishing in the Heartland. That’s because you’ll be able to cast your line for free at state parks across the area.
June might be the best month to go fishing in the Heartland. That’s because you’ll be able to cast your line for free at state parks across the area.
MoDOT officials said the map will now display preferred bypass routes whenever there is an incident/congestion on I-44 and I-70.
MoDOT officials said the map will now display preferred bypass routes whenever there is an incident/congestion on I-44 and I-70.
A missing man may have fallen in the Ohio River according to Paducah's Fire Chief.
A missing man may have fallen in the Ohio River according to Paducah's Fire Chief.
Let's dip into the music archives and check out the top selling singles from 22 years ago.
Let's dip into the music archives and check out the top selling singles from 22 years ago.
TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday at the age of 61, CNN reported.
TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday at the age of 61, CNN reported.
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.
A helicopter has made an emergency landing in the water behind the Beach Club resort in Fort Morgan.
A helicopter has made an emergency landing in the water behind the Beach Club resort in Fort Morgan.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.