This week in music: 1987 Gotta Have "Faith"

A teacher who went to SIU in Carbondale was shot three times charging an active shooter at an Indiana school on Friday, May 25, according to SIU.
The "gum tree" at Southeast has snapped in two pieces.
Most of the millions of Americans traveling for Memorial Day weekend are driving to their destination, but those driving through Missouri won't be alone.
Temporary barricades were being set up at North Park and Themis Streets in Cape Girardeau after a tree and line came down on Friday, May 25.
Many are getting outside for Memorial Day weekend. Shawnee Forest Rangers want you to be safe while you do.
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.
A man died from severe injuries he got while breaking into a house on Princess Street early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Flowes Store Road near the intersection with Sam Black Road.
