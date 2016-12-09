This week in music: 1987 Gotta Have "Faith"

Let's drop a couple of quarters into The Breakfast Show's Juke Box of Memories.

This morning we check out the music from this week in 1987.

These are the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 29 years ago.

At number five is a song that got a lot of air time on MTV. You remember the video to Is This Love by Whitesnake.

One of the big movies of the year was Dirty Dancing and the theme to that movie was in the number four spot. Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes took I've Had the Time of My Life all the way to number one. The following year, the song won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy Award.



In the number three spot was Should've Known Better which was written and performed by Richard Marx.

After leaving The Go-Go's, Belinda Carlisle embarked on a solo career. Her biggest solo hit was Heaven Is A Place on Earth which she took to number one. But this week in '87 the song was parked in the runner up spot.

That's because another artist who was launching a solo career was at the top of the chart. George Michael had just left Wham! and his song Faith would spend four weeks at number one, the longest of any single from '87. Gotta have Faith, Faith, Faith that we'll be right back.

